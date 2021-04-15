STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Badhaai Ho' actor Gajraj Rao praises Fahadh Faasil for 'Joji', takes dig at Bollywood

The Malayalam crime-drama, set in a rich plantation family, premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week to critical acclaim.

Published: 15th April 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Gajraj Rao

Actor Gajraj Rao (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Gajraj Rao is a self-proclaimed Fahadh Faasil fan. Rao recently watched Faasil's highly acclaimed "Joji" and couldn't stop himself from heaping praise for the actor and the film's director Dileesh Pothan for their brilliant take on "Macbeth".

ALSO READ | Joji Movie Review: A chilling, Coen-esque crime drama

"Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched 'Joji' and I'm sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough.

"It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema," Rao wrote on Instagram.

The "Badhaai Ho" star also made scathing remarks about Hindi cinema from the "tireless promotions" to its "obsession with box office".

ALSO READ | Inspired by Macbeth but not an adaptation: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on 'Joji'

Addressing Faasil, the 50-year-old actor wrote, "You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinema, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also. Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? "Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much."

Rao signed the long post, calling himself the "self-proclaimed" chairman of "Fahadh Faasil Fan Club (Northern Region)."

"Joji" marks the third directorial collaboration between Pothan and Faasil, who have earlier worked for 2016 comedy-drama "Maheshinte Prathikaaram" and National Award-winning feature "Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum".

TAGS
Gajraj Rao Fahadh Faasil Joji
Comments

