Director Shankar teams up with Ranveer

Earlier, it was speculated that Shankar and Ranveer Singh were coming together for the Hindi remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan. Now, the makers have officially confirmed this.Director Shankar took to Twitter to share the news. He also shared a picture with Ranveer Singh and producer Dr Jayantilal Gada, who is backing the project under the Pen Studios banner.

The yet-untitled film is set to go on floors in mid-2022. In a statement, Shankar said, “For it to be made into a Hindi film, Anniyan needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part. I found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a once-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalise a character through his stellar performance.”

He added, “I’m thrilled to make Anniyan for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have.”

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, said, “I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor who has shown us that no vision is too large to achieve on screen. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him, and I have a strong feeling that we will create magic together. To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste.”