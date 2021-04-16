Anniyan remake: Shankar responds to allegations

By Express News Service

Yesterday, producer V Ravichandran of Aascar Films had issued a legal notice to director Shankar for not getting the necessary permissions for the filmmaker’s upcoming Hindi adaptation of Anniyan.

In a strongly-worded statement Ravichandran had said, “The entire story rights was purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available.

I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. As such, any such adaption or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal.”Shankar has now given out an official statement from his end.

The statement reads as follows:

Dear sir,Greetings for the day, I am shocked to receive your mail dated 14.04.2021 stating that you own the storyline of the movie Anniyan.

In this context, I submit that the movie was released in the year 2005 and everyone associated with the movie was aware that the script and storyline belong exclusively to me and in fact, the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar.

I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances.

I am rather surprised to see the reference to late Sri Sujatha, as he was engaged by me only to write dialogues for the film and was accordingly credited. He was not involved in the script, screenplay or characterization in any manner, and there is no scope beyond his engagement as a dialogue writer.

Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit. In fact, you/your entity does not have the right to remake or make any derivative rights for Anniyan, as the said rights have not been granted to you in writing. In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the storyline vests with you. You as the producer have gained substantially from the success of the film Anniyan, and are needlessly trying to unjustly enrich yourself even in my future endeavours which have no correlation to you.

Needless to state, I can only hope good sense will prevail upon you after this clarification and you will stop agitating such baseless claims. This reply is issued without prejudice, and to clarify the actual situation of me as a director and writer being subject to such avaricious and illegal claims to needlessly attempt to jeopardise my future projects.

Shankar, Director

The director has roped in Ranveer Singh for the Hindi remake of Anniyan. Produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada under his banner Pen Studios, the yet-untitled film is set to go on floors in mid-2022.