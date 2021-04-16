OK Computer picked up for screening at Rotterdam Film Fest

By Express News Service

Indian web series OK Computer has been selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam to held from June 2 to 6, 2021. An elated Anand Gandhi, the creator of the series, took to Instagram to share the news.

Anand wrote, “OK Computer has been invited to Rotterdam! This is a celebration of the vision of our debut directors Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. This is also a big reaffirmation for the Memesys vision to incessantly facilitate new voices and visioneers in motion pictures and games.”

The Ship of Theseus-director went on to thank the cast and crew of the film, including Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Ullas Mohan, and Diego Guijarro, among others, for their “ceaseless support.”

Billed as India’s first sci-fi comedy, OK Computer follows a cyber cop and robot rights activist who team up to investigate a murder committed by a self-driving car. The six-episode series is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.