'Taking utmost care': Actor Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Sonu Sood became the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes a week after the actor took his first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 prevention at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab.

The actor tweeted saying that he tested positive for the virus on Saturday morning and would be quarantining himself.

"Don't worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all," Sonu Sood further said.

Sonu Sood has been helping many people financially and providing food and medical help since the pandemic began last year. He had recently voiced his opinion against Centre's decision to conduct Class X and XII Board exams despite the surge in coronavirus cases.

Sonu Sood has also launched 'Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated and raise awareness.

​(Inputs from PTI)