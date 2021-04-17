STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor commence shoot for 'Ek Villain Returns'

Both the stars headed to Goa on April 14, to shoot the second schedule of the film, which started today.

Published: 17th April 2021 11:13 AM

Actress Tara Sutaria.

Actress Tara Sutaria.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, on Saturday announced that they have started shooting for their upcoming romantic thriller 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Tara took to her Instagram story and shared the news by posting a boomerang video of the clapboard, along with which she wrote, "Day One..." with a string of emoticons. She also tagged her co-star Arjun, director Mohit Suri and the producer Amul Vikas Mohan.

Arjun also informed his fans about the news by re-sharing Tara's video on his Instagram story.

Both the stars headed to Goa on April 14, to shoot the second schedule of the film, which started today.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film went on floors on March 1 in Mumbai, and the first schedule was shot between Disha Patani and John Abraham. However, keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the makers have scouted some good and safe locations in Goa where the team is set to shoot next.

Interestingly, 'Ek Villain' was also shot in Goa, just like some of Mohit's other films including 'Malang', 'Aashiqui 2' among others.

The film will mark the reunion of Arjun and Mohit, after the duo's 2017 drama 'Half Girlfriend'. Also, Disha will also collaborate with her 'Malang' director for the second time. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role.

