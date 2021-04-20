STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Anil Kapoor receives second shot of COVID-19 vaccine

The picture sees the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star actor dressed in a black T-shirt and matching face mask as he receives the shot by a health official wearing a PPE kit.

Published: 20th April 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Tuesday informed his fans that he has received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 'Ram Lakhan' star took to Instagram and posted a picture taking the vaccine shot on his arm.

The picture sees the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star actor dressed in a black T-shirt and matching face mask as he receives the shot by a health official wearing a PPE kit.

Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Done With The Second Dose."

Along with the caption he also urged people to stay home by using the hashtag "#stayhomestaysafe" and "#vaccinated."

Celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar and more than 72 thousand fans liked the post.

Neetu Kapoor posted raising hands emoticon. Ishaan Khatter left a fisted hand emoticon and wrote, "Stay strong and healthy, sir" and a (red heart emoticon).

'Mirzya' actor and Anil's son Harshvardhan quipped and stated, "How ? For below 45 years of age you can only get shot post the first of may," (added laughing emoticons).

Kapoor too joined in the fun and wrote, "If they hadn't seen my date of birth on my Aadhar card, they probably would have asked me to come back after the 1st of May," and added two winking eyes with the tongue out emoticons.

Kapoor is one of the several celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Anil Kapoor COVID 19 COVID 19 Vaccine
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp