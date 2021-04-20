STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Situation grave': Priyanka Chopra expresses concern over current COVID-19 situation in India

Priyanka Chopra added, 'Please stay home...I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers.'

Published: 20th April 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (Photo | File)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the number of COVID-19 cases is surging across the nation, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday expressed concern and urged people to stay at home.

The 'Dostana' actor took to Instagram Story and shared a post in which she stated that the 'COVID-19 situation in India is grave.'

"The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary... the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point," wrote Priyanka.

She added, "Please stay home...I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers."

Cohering the things health care workers have been advising by breaking them into points, the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor said, "Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: * Stay home * Ensure everyone you know stays home * If you have to step out, wear a mask * Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly. * Get the vaccine when it's your turn."

Concluding her statement the 'Bajirao Mastaani' actor shared, "doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system".

The actor also shared a post lauding the vaccination drive to start the vaccination of people above the age of 18 years in India from May 1.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.

As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

