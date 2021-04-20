STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Stay home, stay safe': Hema Malini prays for the well-being of those affected by COVID-19

Published: 20th April 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini

Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the raging second wave of the novel coronavirus, veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini on Tuesday prayed for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by COVID-19. She also urged people to follow all the guidelines and requested everyone to stay home.

The 72-year-old actor took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Praying that all struck by Covid come out of it safe. Hoping that all of you are following Covid rules - Mask, Social distancing, Sanitising and washing hands often. Stay at home, stay safe."

It's been more than a year since the deadly coronavirus wreaked havoc in our country, and even after several efforts to contain its spread, the second wave of the virus has infected many people, and is spreading like wildfire in the nation.

India, which is currently the second-worst COVID-hit country, has over 15 million cases with Delhi recording around 23,686 cases on Monday.

In Bollywood also an array of celebrities got infected within a span of a few weeks. Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. 

