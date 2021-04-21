 LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse trailer out

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has launched the trailer for their new unscripted comedy show, LOL - Hasse Toh Phasse. The show is an iteration of the International Amazon Original series LOL, where a group of comedians try to crack each other up while not laughing themselves.

In the Indian version, ten comedians are locked up in a room for six hours to make each other laugh. Contestant who cracked up first gets eliminated. The contestants will be monitored and judged by hosts Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.

The ten comedians are Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastav, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon.LOL - Hasse Toh Phasse will launch on April 30 on Amazon Prime Video.