Samyuktha Menon, Vivek Oberoi join Kaduva

Prithviraj has started shooting for Shaji Kailas’ next, Kaduva, at Mundakkayam. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead. Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi is also part of the cast as the antagonist. Vivek had earlier made his Malayalam debut in Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, for which the former won raves.

As per reports, Shaji’s frequent collaborators Sai Kumar, Siddique, and Vijayaraghavan are also part of the cast.

Kaduva, touted as a mass action entertainer, sees Shaji Kailas reuniting with Prithviraj again after 2012’s Simhasanam. Prithviraj plays an influential planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan. The film has a script by Jinu Abraham and Abhinandan Ramanujam as the director of photography. Interestingly, Abhinandan also shot two Prithviraj films Nine and the upcoming Kuruthi.

Shameer Muhammed is editing it while Jakes Bejoy is in charge of the music. Supriya Menon is producing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.