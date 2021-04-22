STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rakul Preet Singh drives a truck, calls it 'once in a lifetime experience'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to steering a truck on the set of the upcoming film 'Sardar Ka Grandson'.

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to steering a truck on the set of the upcoming film "Sardar Ka Grandson", and she was quite in the driver's seat doing the job!

"I personally like driving a lot and the entire process was a lot more fun than one could have imagined. Driving the truck is not easy, but I was able to take it on confidently," said Rakul.

She added: "We had a truck driver on set to train us how to manoeuvre the big truck, which helped me pull it off. On set, people were surprised with my driving skills! It was like a once in a lifetime experience for me."

The film is a comedy revolving around a relationship between Amreek Singh (played by Arjun Kapoor) and his grandmother Rupinder Kaur (Neena Gupta), whose idiosyncratic behaviour drives everyone crazy. Rakul plays Radha, a quiet and sensible girl.

"Sardar Ka Grandson" is directed by Kaashvi Nair, and also features John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kanlwajit Singh and Kumud Mishra.

The film is scheduled for a Netflix release on May 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakul Preet Singh
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp