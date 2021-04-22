Shooting of Aisa Waisa Pyaar wrapped up

By Express News Service

The shooting of Eros Now’s upcoming anthology, Aisa Waisa Pyaar, has been wrapped up, and it is currently in the post-production stage.

The series comprises of four short films that chronicles the journey of four different couples with their own distinct definitions of love.

A still from Aisa Waisa Pyaar

Backed by Culture Machine and directed by Ashiish Patil, the film boasts of an impressive ensemble featuring the likes of Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Adah Sharma, Rajit Kapur and Sheeba Chaddha.

While one story is about testing the belief of ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte! another tale is about a girl who loses her childhood sweetheart to cancer and amidst the sorrow finds it in herself to give love a second chance.

The third story is about Sunita and Mahendra, who are celebrating 40 years of their marriage, and recreate their much-loved memories. The fourth narrative is of a married couple Jasmine and Jaspal, who are polar opposites but love each other.