STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' to be based on an epic titled 'Prithviraj Raso'

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' will be based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' will be based on the lif

Published: 23rd April 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The upcoming historical film 'Prithviraj', which will star Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan, will be based on the epic poem 'Prithviraj Raso' by Chand Bardai.

The highly anticipated movie's director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has a fascination to adapt movies from path-breaking books, recently revealed that the epic 'Prithviraj Raso' is the inspiration behind 'Prithviraj'.

Revealing details about the movie, he said, "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called 'Prithviraj Raso' by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso."

Dwivedi said that for 'Prithviraj' he had to deep dive into exhaustive research on the warrior king. He shared, "I get involved in exhaustive research as I enjoy the process of entering the unknown and unexplored world of great heroes of India and their times. It is like having a dialogue with these great characters in their times. I am sure most of the writers must have experienced this strange phenomenon."

Speaking about the research process, he added, "Apart from the story, I love to research art, archaeology, costumes, material culture, and available historical data. In other words, I love to do archaeological exploration and excavation in the pages of a literary work or historical fiction to recreate the era and personalities of its time. This gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction as an artist who loves to paint cinema's canvas with lights and camera."

The filmmaker believes that the stories of great warriors like that of Prithviraj are extremely relevant in today's times where good is constantly locked in a battle with evil.

He said, "I do not make characters like Prithviraj to make them relevant for young viewers. I choose them as my subject for cinema as they are relevant for our times and all times to come. They are shining bright stars in the galaxy of great historical characters which will inspire many generations to come."

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' will be based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless Muhammad of Ghor, the ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar will make her much-awaited debut opposite Akshay in the role of Prithviraj's wife, Sanyogita. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Chauhan Bollywood
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp