Father attended Kumbh Mela but can't say he caught Covid-19 there: Shravan Rathod's son

Composer Shravan Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a 'critical' condition after testing positive for COVID-19 and passed away on April 22.

Published: 23rd April 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood music composer Shravan Kumar Rathod

Bollywood music composer Shravan Kumar Rathod (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died of COVID-19 related complications on Thursday, had attended the Kumbh Mela, his son said.

Rathod was 66.

"Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms....He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn't put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there. I don't know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could also be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," Sajeev said.

Sanjeev Rathod said his brother Darshan Rathod collected the musician's body from the hospital for the last rites but he and mother Vimla are COVID-19 positive and in the hospital.

ALSO READ | Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame dies due to COVID-19

"Me and my mother are COVID positive too and are in Seven Hills Hospital for the treatment. My symptoms are mild. This is my second day in the hospital," he added.

Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for COVID-19 and passed away on Thursday.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like "Aashiqui" (1990), "Saajan" (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pardes" and "Raja Hindustani", headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's "Do Knot Disturb" in 2009.

