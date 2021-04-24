Mohit Raina tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

Actor Mohit Raina has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He shared a picture from his hospital bed on social media. Mohit did not reveal his current location but said that he is ‘safe medical hands’.

“As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone,” he wrote. “Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity.

After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month .

Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side. Love MR (sic).”Mohit was praised for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

Last year, he appeared as a cop in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer. He is a part of the upcoming romantic drama Shiddat, co-starring Sunny Kaushal.

