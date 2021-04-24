STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preity Zinta lauds Punjab Kings after phenomenal win against Mumbai Indians

Preity took to her Twitter handle and appreciated her team by sharing some moments from the Friday match which was played at the Chidambaram Stadium.

Published: 24th April 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Preity Zinta

Actress Preity Zinta (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who is currently under home quarantine, on Saturday lauded her IPL team Punjab Kings, after their phenomenal win against Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Along with it, she tweeted, "Finally something to celebrate in my quarantine as it's pretty tough to stay locked up in a room without a window for a week. Tonight was all about team work & it was awesome to see such a strong & dominant performance from the boys #PBKSvsMI #ting @PunjabKingsIPL @klrahul11."

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle guided Punjab Kings to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. A spirited bowling performance restricted Mumbai Indians to 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite skipper Rohit Sharma's 63-run knock. In reply, a half-century from Rahul and Gayle's 43-run knock helped Punjab Kings to win the game with 14 balls to spare.

Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with a knock of 25 from 20 balls and the only wicket for Mumbai Indians was taken by Rahul Chahar as he dismissed Mayank.

On a related note, Preity, who is quite an active social media user keeps her fans updated on her activities by posting pictures and videos of them. Earlier, the 'Dil Ka Rishta' star had posted a throwback picture from one of her weekends with a friend. 

Mumbai Indians Preity Zinta IPL 2021
