National award-winning editor Waman Bhonsle dead

By PTI

MUMBAI: National-award winning editor Waman Bhonsle passed away on Monday morning at his residence here due to age-related issues, a family member said.

He was 87.

Bhonsle, who won the best editing award at the 25th National Film award for "Inkaar", died at 4.25 am at his Goregoan residence, his nephew Dinesh Bhonsle said.

"Last year, because of the lockdown, his routine life and movement were restricted. He started losing memory and appetite," Dinesh told PTI.

Born in Pomburpa village in Goa, Bhonsle came to Mumbai in 1952 in search of a job and later started training under his family-friend, "Pakeezah" fame editor D N Pai, at the Bombay Talkies.

He then worked as an assistant editor at Filmistan and Famous Studio for more than a decade and eventually made his start as an independent editor for Raj Khosla's film "Do Raaste" in 1967.

In his four-decade-long career, he worked with several noted filmmakers including Subhash Ghai, Shekar Kapur, Mahesh Bhatt, Gulzaar, Raj Sippy, Anil Ganguly, Sunil Dutt, others.

He was the man at the editing table for more 230 films including "Mera Gaon Mera Desh", "Do Raaste", "Inkaar", "Dostana", "Agneepath", "Parichay", "Hero", "Kalicharan", "Karz", "Ram Lakhan", "Saudagar", "Ghulam", among others.

"It was the first national award in the technical category, he was immensely happy," recalls Dinesh.