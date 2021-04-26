STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan sends food packets to frontline workers amid COVID-19 lockdown

Khan visited a Bandra-based restaurant, where the food was packed and sent out for delivery, to supervise the process.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Salman Khan ensuring the delivery of 5000 food packets to frontline workers

Actor Salman Khan ensuring the delivery of 5000 food packets to frontline workers. (Photo| Twitter/ @Iamrahulkanal)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday sent out five thousand food packets to frontline workers engaged in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Khan visited a Bandra-based restaurant, where the food was packed and sent out for delivery, to supervise the process.

Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal took to Twitter and shared pictures of the actor from the venue. "One big team! Can't thank enough @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there...What more you can ask when he keeps a check on the menu and does such sudden visits," Kanal, who is executing the activity in association with Khan, wrote.

Kanal shared another tweet which mentioned that 5000 food packets were sent to frontline workers. Last year, the 55-year-old actor sent out food packets and ration from his Panvel farm house to those who were hit by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

He had also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry.

