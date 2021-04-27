Hina Khan tests positive for Covid-19

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Hina Khan has tested positive for Covid. This news comes right after the death of her father, who passed away last week, after a heart attack.

"In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," Hina wrote on Instagram on Monday night.

Her peers in the industry posted messages for Hina, wishing her to get well soon.

Actress Rashami Desai wrote: "Plz take care and sending you lots of love. Stay strong," while Mouni Roy posted: "Wishing you speedy recovery. And sending lots of love. Take care my love."

Hina's father passed away last week and the actress had earlier taken to social media to announce that she would be taking a break from social media.

"My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN," she had written earlier.