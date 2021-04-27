STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I really just wanted to dance: Rohit Saraf

The single — a cheeky, high-energy dance number — was released on YouTube by Sony Music.

Published: 27th April 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rohit Saraf and (inset) AKASA have collaborated on a single titled 'Shola'.

Rohit Saraf and (inset) AKASA have collaborated on a single titled 'Shola'.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Actor Rohit Saraf has made his music video debut with Shola. The single — a cheeky, high-energy dance number — was released on YouTube by Sony Music.

It’s been voiced by AKASA and written and composed by Charan. Saraf says he’s been wanting to feature in a dance single for a long time.

“I’d been a dancer for six years before entering films… so this was something I was really dying to do.”

In the song, AKASA bumps into Saraf at a fair. She’s fled from her wedding and is on the hop. They climb on to a stage and groove it up.

“Times are gloomy right now but we wanted to create something that’s fresh and fun,” Saraf shares.

He recalls attending one of AKASA’s Bollywood Music Project (BMP) shows years ago. The two had been looking to collaborate on a song for a while.

“Somehow her previous songs didn’t really have a dance element to it,” Rohit says. Finally, when this opportunity came up, I was stoked.”

“The melody of Shola came to Charan at 4 o’clock one morning,” AKASA reveals. “We jammed on it and put it together really fast. Charan wrote the lyrics while I helped out with the Punjabi bits.”

The Shola music video has been directed and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The song was shot in March, weeks before the new restrictions came in.

“I am glad it all happened so quickly,” AKASA says. “We had a great, fun vibe on set—though we were cautious and kept reminding each other to put on masks.”

Both Saraf and AKASA have been busy with relief work during the second wave. Several of his own family members are positive.

“We are trying to help out as much as we can,” AKASA adds. Up next, Saraf will be seen in Netflix’s Feels Like Ishq, a collection of seven short films about love. The upcoming series also features Radhika Madan, Amol Parasher, Tanya Maniktala and others.

“My track will really speak to millennials and the Gen Z,” he teases. “It’s not your quintessential boy-meets-girl story. It’s a real take on modern relationships and how we are with each other.”

He was also meant to start Mismatched season 2 this year. The project has been held up along with everything else. “Once things start opening up, we’ll have a better idea of what to do.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Saraf
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp