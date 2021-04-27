STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut wishes speedy recovery to Chandro Tomar as she tests COVID positive

Soon after the news broke, scores of celebrities including high-ranked officers, politicians, and fans started wishing her a speedy recovery in the comments section.

Published: 27th April 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery to 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the family of Tomar proclaimed as 'Shooter Dadi' announced in an official statement on her Twitter handle that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been "hospitalized due to respiratory complications."

The 'Queen' star also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "praarthana karte hain dadi jee jald theek ho kar ghar vaapis aaein." (Praying for grandma to get well soon and return back home). She also added folded hands emoticon in the end.

Reacting to the news, television actor and anchor Anup Soni also took it to the comments section and wrote, "Ishvar se unke achche svaasthye ki praarthana," (Praying to God for her good health).

Actor Randeep Hooda also tweeted, "Dadi," with a warm hug emoticon.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising in India.

Meanwhile, 1,77,36,307 patients of COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the nation, as per the report released by the health ministry on Monday. As many as 1,45,56,209 people recovered in the said period and 1,97,894 died. 

