Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release on ZEEPlex for pay-per-view

The Prabhudheva-directed film will be the first-ever big-scale entertainer from India to have a multi-format release on May 13, the makers said in a release.

Published: 27th April 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan in 'Radhe'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" will be priced at Rs 249 pay-per-view on ZEEPlex.

The Prabhudheva-directed film will be the first-ever big-scale entertainer from India to have a multi-format release on May 13, the makers said in a release.

It is also for the first time that a major Bollywood film is exploring the pay-per-view format, which has become popular in COVID times.

It will be released in theatres in over 40 countries while adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government.

Simultaneously, it would also stream on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex and release on DTH operators Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

The action-drama will be available on ZeePlex at Rs 249.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production P.limited.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

