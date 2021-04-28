STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Devgn joins hands with BMC and Hinduja hospital to set up COVID-19 ICUs

Devgn and a few of his esteemed colleagues from the film fraternity have stepped ahead and helped the BMC to set up an emergency medical unit.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Filmmaker and actor Ajay Devgn has been working quietly with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide emergency medical facilities for Mumbaikars affected by COVID-19.

The actor has joined hands with BMC and Hinduja Hospital to set up ICU (Intensive Care Units).

As BMC commissioners, corporators and others frontline workers are working tirelessly on ground zero, round the clock to monitor the emergency services, Devgn, too, is working in close tandem by doing his bit. This time around, the 'Tanhaji' actor and a few of his esteemed colleagues from the film fraternity have stepped ahead and helped the BMC to set up an emergency medical unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

"It will be an extension of Hinduja Hospital,'' said COO, Joy Chakraborty confirming that they would provide food, linen, medicine and manpower to this emergency unit.

Lauding the 'Singham' actor's efforts to help people amid the pandemic, local Shiv Sena corporator Vishaka Raut said,"It is great that Ajay Devgn supported BMC."

Local newspapers reported that BMC has converted Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall at Shivaji Park to a 20-bed COVID-19 facility with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors. Devgn has helped by providing funds to the organisation through his social service wing NY Foundations.

Sources say that besides the 'Ishq' actor, filmmakers Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj; OTT giants, Sameer Nair(Applause), Deepak Dhar & Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia, Seven Tauras Entertainment Private Limited), entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and Action-Director R P Yadav have reportedly made a contribution of over Rs.1 crore to the 'Smiley Account' which is the business development cell of the BMC.

