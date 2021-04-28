STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arshad Warsi on why 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse' was a 'dream job'

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi along with Boman Irani hosts the upcoming comedy show 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse'.

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi along with Boman Irani hosts the upcoming comedy show "LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse". Warsi says it was a dream job watching a set of comedians trying to make each other laugh, which is what the show is all about.

"When Boman and I were shooting for 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse', we both felt like we had landed our dream jobs. Where else do you get to see 10 of India's best comedians trying to make each other laugh, while you get the opportunity to just laugh at their jokes and have a great time sipping on tea and coffee, munching snacks, and having a grand lunch. This was one of the best experiences we have had on any project," Arshad said.

Boman and Arshad will be referees and keep an eye on the 10 comedians on the show -- Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Suresh Menon, Cyrus Broacha, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Aditi Mittal, Aadar Malik, Ankita Srivastava and Aakash Gupta, who will battle it out to be the "last one laughing".

The show streams on Amazon Prime Videos from April 30.

