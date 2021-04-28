Harshvardhan Rane to star in actioner 

By Express News Service

John Abraham has facilitated producer Nilesh Sahay’s upcoming film with actor Harshvardhan Rane.

Nilesh, a good friend of John, was looking for an actor for his actioner, and John recommended Harshvardhan Rane for the same. John urged Nilesh to meet Harshvardhan and see if he’d be a good fit for the role.

Impressed with Harshvardhan, Nilesh decided to sign him for his action film.

“John has one of the biggest fan bases in the action genre and I take his suggestions very seriously. He was right about Harsh. I’ve interacted with Harsh, and I think he has a lot of pent-up rage, which I plan to unleash and show people he’s all set for action.”

This will be the second action film backed by Nilesh, who has written, produced and directed Rinzing Denzongpa’s debut film, Squad, which is currently in post-production.

Ask Nilesh if he will direct the Harshvardhan film too, and he says, “at this point all I can say is that the film will be an out-and-out actioner.”

The yet-to-be-titled film is all set to go on floors by the end of the year.

Talking about this collaboration, Harshvardhan says, “In Nilesh, I have found a filmmaker that lives, breathes and eats ‘action.’ I was blown away by his vision on the subject and I’m looking forward to taking the audiences on an unforgettable ride.”

Excited by this collaboration, John says, “I have seen parts of Squad and Nilesh has delivered what he promised. I suggested Harshvardhan as he has the perfect balance to be a serious player in the action genre. He will blow everyone away.”

The makers haven’t yet zeroed in on the rest of the cast and crew.