My struggle was the uncharted route I took: Shweta Shetty

Singer Shweta Shetty says that her struggle has been due to the unconventional route she has taken in the music industry.

Published: 28th April 2021 01:10 PM

Singer Shweta Shetty

Singer Shweta Shetty (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Shweta Shetty says that her struggle has been due to the unconventional route she has taken in the music industry, and has revolved around establishing herself without backing or support.

"Struggle for me is sleeping on a footpath and going for many auditions the next day, with no food to eat. Struggle is when you have to walk miles, because you don't have money for your ticket for an audition, and then be rejected. When you don't know when you'll get your next meal -- that is struggle. God has been kind to me. My struggle was only my hard work and the long uncharted route I took, without any shortcuts or godfathers," she told IANS.

The singer says that struggle is part of every profession and it's tough to stay in limelight all the time.

"Anywhere in the world to make it big is a huge task. To be remembered after the euphoria is gone is even tougher. Like I've always said, when God has given you talent, he will provide you with a stage to use it for the good of the country and its people. With talent, discipline, a thick skin, hard work and a bit of luck, you can make it. It's a bit tough but possible," she says.

The pop singer recently made a comeback after 20 years with her track "Jalne mein hai mazaa". Shweta has delivered hit albums "Deewane To Deewane Hain" and "Johnny Joker".

Shweta Shetty
