Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale share wedding picture

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sugandha Mishra and comedian Sanket Bhosale took to Instagram to share a picture of their wedding.

The wedding took place on April 26 in Jalandhar. In the wedding picture, Sanket can be seen putting a jaimala on Sugandha. The actress looks stunning in beige a pink lehenga, while Sanket wears a green shwerwani.

In the post, she teased him about how she will be making the rules from now on.

"Aur isee ke sath (and with this)... @drrrsanket 'Your Life, My Rules' #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale," she wrote in her caption, adding wink and heart emojis," she wrote.