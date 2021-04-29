STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

India is my home, it's bleeding: Priyanka Chopra urges people to donate as India battles COVID-19

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday, the country saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 1,83,76527.

Published: 29th April 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has urged the global community to donate funds to help India, which she said is "bleeding" due to a brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday, the country saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 1,83,76527.

More than two lakh people have died with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Expressing her concern over the crumbling health infrastructure in India, Priyanka, in a video posted on Twitter on Thursday said the global community needed to care "because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe".

"Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding, she said.

Priyanka urged people to come forward to help India with their resources."I'll tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate."

She also said she understands the anger of people and that too will be addressed but the urgency, currently is to donate and support India's healthcare system.

"India needs you," the 38-year-old star said in the video.

In a long note, shared alongside the video, the actor said she has set up a fund raiser at GiveIndia, one of the largest organizations in the country providing COVID relief, to contribute towards the fight against the pandemic.

"India my home, is suffering the world's worst COVID crisis and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere and it's continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale," she said.

She further said 27 million people follow her on Twitter and urged them to donate whatever one can spare.

The funds, she said will directly go towards the healthcare physical infrastructure including Covid care centres, Isolation centers and oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, vaccine support and mobilization.

Chopra further said she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have already contributed towards the cause and will continue to do so.

We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference.

No one is safe unless everyone is safe, she said.

We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp