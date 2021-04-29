Poster out for 'Chattis Aur Main'

By Express News Service

Actor Sandeepa Dhar has shared the poster of her upcoming show Chattis Aur Maina, releasing on Disney+ Hotstar Quix. Essaying a dancer in the show, Dhar drives the narrative as the commitment-averse Maina. She’s paired in the romantic drama with actor Vikram Chauhan.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Dhar wrote, “The times are tough, but hoping this will bring a smile to ur face. Presenting #ChattisAurMaina Kya hoga jab commitment-phobic Maina meets hopelessly romantic Chattis? Find out soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarQuix”.

Dhar played a gutsy cop in the thriller series Abhay. She was also seen in MumBhai and Bisaat.