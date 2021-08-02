STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' to release in 3D

The film, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.

Published: 02nd August 2021 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 07:53 PM

Akshay Kumar as seen in 'Bell Bottom'.

Akshay Kumar as seen in 'Bell Bottom'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday announced that his upcoming film "Bellbottom" will release theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

The Ranjit M Tewari-directed espionage thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi.

Kumar took to Twitter and shared an announcement video with his fans.

"Poore feel ke saath thrill experience karna on 19th August (Experience the thrill with full feel on 19th August).

#BellBottom also arriving in 3D," the 53-year-old actor wrote.

"Bellbottom" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

"Bellbottom" was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

It will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

