STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

The other side of Esha Deol

After a row of five films, Esha finally arrived with JP Dutta’s LOC Kargil, where her acting was noticed despite the limited scope of performance in this male-centric, multi-starrer war movie.

Published: 02nd August 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Hindi film actor Esha Deol

Esha Deol (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

For a star kid, who could probably have had the best launchpad for herself in Bollywood, Esha chose to debut in 2002 opposite Aftab Shivdasani in Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Though the film bombed at the box office, she won the best debutante award.

After a row of five films, Esha finally arrived with JP Dutta’s LOC Kargil, where her acting was noticed despite the limited scope of performance in this male-centric, multi-starrer war movie. Following that, Esha shone bright in her first action-packed role in Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom (directed by Sanjay Gadhvi’s).

A mother of two beautiful daughters, Radhya and Miraya, Esha, who published her first book on motherhood, Amma Mia, in 2020, is back with Ek Duaa, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. A journey of a mother and a daughter, the film addresses gender inequality through a well-scripted narrative and tight direction. It not only marks Esha’s comeback, but also introduces her as a producer.

This is your comeback film and also the first one from your production house. How excited are you?
I am really looking forward to all of you watching the film. I chose the film because it has a strong social message, cutting across age or gender. When it was narrated to me, it touched me at a deep level and somehow I felt that I would like to contribute more to it than just as an actor. I was already deliberating on starting my journey as a producer, and nothing could be better than this film to start with. It’s the journey of a mother and her love for her daughter but also subtly touches upon glaring gender inequalities that exist in our society, sadly.

How did you prepare for the role?
Being a mom, it added a lot of depth to play the character Abida. Any mom in any part of the world would
understand, feel and relate to the emotions of another mom. So, I could very well understand Abida  and it felt as if I am organically going through her emotional journey. For the looks, I had a lot of ghee in my diet to get that glow.

Most of the movies are releasing on OTTs. How do you find this transition?
It’s a huge open field that gives actors the liberty to choose projects that they enjoy doing. I have already signed a web project, Rudra, opposite Ajay Devgn, who had been a fantastic co-star in many of my films and there are some other projects too that I will announce when things materialise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp