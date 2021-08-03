STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Becoming Shershaah was a dream come true moment: Sidharth Malhotra

Showcasing various clips of his training on Instagram, Sidharth also acknowledged that out of all his films, it is 'Shershaah' in which he has spent the maximum amount of time for prepping.

Published: 03rd August 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershah'.

Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of 'Shershaah', actor Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his experience of working on the war drama.

"For me becoming Shershaah was like a dream come true moment... I think the biggest obstacles all of us face is fear, and Capt. Vikram Batra broke that and said it with style and confidence by saying 'Yeh Dil Maange More, sir'," Sidharth said in the film's BTS video.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Showcasing various clips of his training on Instagram, Sidharth also acknowledged that out of all his films, it is 'Shershaah' in which he has spent the maximum amount of time for prepping, both physical and mental.

Director Vishnu Varadhan shared that with the help of Colonel Sanjeev Jamwal, a close friend of Capt. Vikram Batra who served in the army with him, the team got firsthand information about how he was, how he would behave and talk.

Actor Kiara Advani, who is also a part of the upcoming film, recalled how Capt. Vikram Batra's parents were keen for Sidharth to play their son's character. Striking a semblance between the two, they told him "you just remind us so much of our son."

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, 'Shershaah' will stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidharth Malhotra Shershaah Captain Vikram Batra Yeh Dil Maange More Vishnu Varadhan Kiara Advani
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp