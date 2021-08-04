Bollywood celebrities demand justice for 9-year-old Delhi rape victim
The young girl was raped and killed allegedly by a priest and three male employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi.
NEW DELHI: Several members from the film industry have expressed anger on social media over the gang rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi.
Actor Swara Bhasker, who is known to be quite vocal about different issues prevailing worldwide, took to Twitter to condemn the recent brutal incident.
She tweeted, "A 9 year old child has been raped, murdered and the corpse forcibly cremated! She is a Dalit. The rapist was a priest.. in the national capital.. is there a more obvious and sickening manifestation of crime, inequality and lawlessness? Am I missing the 2012 Dec outrage?"
Am I missing the 2012 Dec outrage?!?
The young girl was raped and killed allegedly by a priest and three male employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, who then cremated her body allegedly without anyone's consent on Sunday.
Demanding justice for the little one, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted: "#JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl #JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl."
Actor Sushant Singh penned a short moving poem, in which he called out the culprits.
"Rahe honge mahan kabhi, aaj hum bhi vibhats hai. Apne bacho ko khane wala adamkhor samaj hai. Nastik hu par aaj fariyad karunga, in masumo ki har badua kabul ho. #JusticeForDelhiCanttGir," he wrote.
Actor Richa Chadha asked the Delhi Police to "name and shame the rapist".