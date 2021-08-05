STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real 'Chak De' moment: Film stars hail Indian men's hockey team for winning Olympic medal

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed the Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match at the Tokyo Games.

Members of the India team pose for photographs after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Members of the India team pose for photographs after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu on Thursday, Auagust 5, 2021, celebrated the Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, saying that they have made the country proud.

Congratulating the Indian men's hockey Team, Khan hailed their resilience and skill.

"Wow!! Indian Men's Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match," the "Chak De! India" star wrote.

Kumar applauded the team for making one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game as they turned the match in their favour after being 1-3 down initially.

"Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020," he said in a tweet.

Sharing a news report about the team's win at the Olympics, Pannu simply wrote, "And it's a bronze !!!!!!!"

Actor Anil Kapoor also lauded the team's "historic" win, saying that he wished his late producer father Surinder Kapoor was alive to see the moment.

"Phenomenal win...wish my dad was alive to see this historic day will be happy up there...Thank you so much men's hockey team...Congratulations!!!," he said.

Actor Rahul Bose took to Instagram and shared a video from the match after it ended with India's win.

"India, you beauty. #menshockeyteam #OlympicBronze Congratulations @sports_odisha for your support and belief," he wrote.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia said this moment will go down in history.

"A win that will go down in history! What a phenomenal performance by our men's hockey team. Bringing home the bronze after 41 years! Congratulations Team India #Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue," she said.

South actor Nivin Pauly said the men in blue have made everyone proud.

"From 1-3 to finish at 5-4! What a fight! The Men in Blue have made us proud bringing a medal after 41 years. Congratulations #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Cheer4India #Hockey," he tweeted.

