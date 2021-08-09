Sidharth Malhotra was the perfect choice for Shershaah, says Vishal Batra

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra has been garnering praise for shouldering the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the upcoming film, Shershaah. Sidharth spent time with Vikram Batra’s friends and family to understand the late soldier better. The actor’s meeting with Vishal Batra, Vikram Batra’s brother gave him the vision to create the character.

Vishal Batra and his family were keen on Sidharth Malhotra playing Vikram Batra in the film. “When we met Sidharth for the first time we felt he had a lot of similarities with Vikram,” Vishal Batra says. “During the course of our interaction with him, we found out that he was a very good human being, very humble, passionate, and a loving guy. Hence we thought he was a perfect choice to play Vikram’s role.”

Talking about Sidharth’s performance in the film, Vishal Batra shares, “Since this is the first time Sidharth is playing the role of a real character in his career, I believe it was very important for him to get into the skin of the character. Since Vikram is generally known as the Shershaah, it was important for Sidharth to see the other side of Vikram’s life, as a student, as a soldier, as an army officer, and definitely as a brother and a son.

Sidharth did a lot of hard work in understanding Vikram to the entirety. He interacted a lot with his friends, family members, and personally with me to understand Vikram’s character, and I believe he has done a wonderful job and people will really love the action he has done in the movie.” Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

