STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra was the perfect choice for Shershaah, says Vishal Batra

Sidharth Malhotra's meeting with Vishal Batra, Captain Vikram Batra’s brother, gave him the vision to create the character.

Published: 09th August 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershah'.

Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra has been garnering praise for shouldering the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the upcoming film, Shershaah. Sidharth spent time with Vikram Batra’s friends and family to understand the late soldier better. The actor’s meeting with Vishal Batra, Vikram Batra’s brother gave him the vision to create the character.

Vishal Batra and his family were keen on Sidharth Malhotra playing Vikram Batra in the film. “When we met Sidharth for the first time we felt he had a lot of similarities with Vikram,” Vishal Batra says.  “During the course of our interaction with him, we found out that he was a very good human being, very humble, passionate, and a loving guy. Hence we thought he was a perfect choice to play Vikram’s role.”

Talking about Sidharth’s performance in the film, Vishal Batra shares, “Since this is the first time Sidharth is playing the role of a real character in his career, I believe it was very important for him to get into the skin of the character. Since Vikram is generally known as the Shershaah, it was important for Sidharth to see the other side of Vikram’s life, as a student, as a soldier, as an army officer, and definitely as a brother and a son.

Sidharth did a lot of hard work in understanding Vikram to the entirety. He interacted a lot with his friends, family members, and personally with me to understand Vikram’s character, and I believe he has done a wonderful job and people will really love the action he has done in the movie.” Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shershaah film Amazon Prime Video Captain Vikram Batra Sidharth Malhotra Vishal Batra
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp