STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passes away at 63

Shyam breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

Published: 09th August 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP, Rest in peace

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who was admitted to a city hospital here due to kidney infection last week, died on Monday following multiple organ failure, his friend actor Yashpal Sharma said.

The 63-year-old actor, best known for his work on the TV show "Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya" and appearances in films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Bandit Queen", was admitted to Lifeline hospital in suburban Goregaon four days ago.

Sharma said Shyam breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

"The doctors informed us about his death 40 minutes ago.

I was at the hospital, with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan.

His body is still there in the hospital.

"It'll be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning.

The funeral will take place later in the day," Sharma told PTI.

In his nearly three-decade long career, Shyam featured in films like "Satya", "Dil Se", "Lagaan", "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" and received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh on "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya", which aired in 2009 on Star Plus.

He had recently resumed shooting for season two of his show "Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya".

Last year, Anurag had told PTI that Shyam was undergoing dialysis and was shifted to the Goregaon hospital after he collapsed during his dialysis.

The actor's family had also requested help from his friends in the entertainment industry for his treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam Shyam Anupam Shyam death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp