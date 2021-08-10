STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to headline Farhan Akhtar's next directorial

The 47-year-old filmmaker said he is looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut ''Dil Chahta Hai''.

Published: 10th August 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced his next directorial venture 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The 47-year-old filmmaker said he is looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut "Dil Chahta Hai".

"Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai' to do it.

"#JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road," Farhan, who is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Don 2', said.

The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan and Reema.

In the past, both siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films, 'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001), and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (2011).

'Jee Le Zaraa' is slated to be released in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jee Le Zaraa Farhan Akhar Priyanka Chopra Jonas Katrina Kaif Alia Bhatt
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp