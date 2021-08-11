STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Ba’- The Unsung Hero

To mark the 75th year of Independence Day this year, Mohammad Ali Baig, will share the story of an unsung hero who is none other than the wife of Mahatma Gandhi- Kasturba Gandhi fondly called ‘Ba’. 

The play titled Kasturba revisits the last two years of Gandhi’s wife under the captivity of the British in Poona’s (now Pune)  Aga Khan Palace.

Stories of Indian freedom fighters are always deeply etched in our memories. But some of the stories of unsung heroes have either passed under the carpet or just gone as hearsay. To mark the 75th year of Independence Day this year, Mohammad Ali Baig, noted theatre artiste and founder and chairperson of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation, will share the story of an unsung hero who is none other than the wife of Mahatma Gandhi- Kasturba Gandhi fondly called ‘Ba’. 

The play titled Kasturba revisits the last two years of Gandhi’s wife under the captivity of the British in Poona’s (now Pune)  Aga Khan Palace. Director Baig explains that the play is based on the tender relationship the couples shared in all their 62 years of marriage, who otherwise would be busy involved in different freedom struggles. “If Gandhiji was in South Africa, Kasturba ji was looking after the Sabarmati Ashram. Kasturba is one of the most unsung heroes of all time. While she participated in freedom struggles, she also raised four children and took care of Gandhiji,” says Baig, director of the play. 

Baig also explains that the play explores the interaction between Gandhiji and his son Manu where the former appreciates the vast knowledge that Kasturba had. “Gandhiji tells his son that ‘despite having a law degree from prestigious universities, your mother is more knowledgeable than I am’. The whole play gives tender moments about Gandhi’s relationship with his ailing wife. Moreover, Kasturba is the only woman prisoner who dies in the custody of the palace,” says Baig. The play also explores the setting of the palace and the basic essentials provided to the Gandhians including a bed and a chair, and an opportunity to stroll in the garden. 

Moreover, the cast for the play Kasturba was a ‘tailor made’ setup, Baig claims. “Most of the cast was already well versed with the theatre group. Rashmi Sethi who played Kasturba and Vijay Prasad who played Gandhi, perfectly fit the personality without any wigs and with just minimal touch ups and basic props like spectacles and sticks,” Baig explains.

For someone who has created a niche in directing historic plays, Baig feels that there is a sense of greater responsibility while directing such plays. “It is important to stay true to the facts. While directing a historic play, it is important to maintain the integrity of the stories without diverting and fictionalising the events. You have to apply logic without being rosy-eyed or glorifying the character,” says the Padma Shri awardee.  The play will be streamed on bookmyshow.com on August 15, Sunday, 7:30 pm.

