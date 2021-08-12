STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Have the best one ever': Bollywood celebrities pour in birthday wishes for Sara Ali Khan

Sara's aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, too, penned heartfelt birthday notes for their niece.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Soha Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish actor Sara Ali Khan a happy birthday.

Kareena posted a monochrome picture of Sara on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful. Have the best one ever."

Sara's aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, too, penned heartfelt birthday notes for their niece.

"My first baby girl... mischievous yet loving, caring n kind...and my Jaan! Wishing you life's very best. Stay safe and stay blessed. Life is a journey... Just remain true to yourself. And it always pans out," Saba posted on Instagram. Alongside the wish, she uploaded a picture of Sara from her childhood days.

"Happy birthday Sara bia," Soha wrote on her Instagram Story.

Actor Anushka Sharma wished Sara by writing, 'have a super year ahead' on her Instagram Story.

Sara also received an adorable birthday wish from actor and her workout partner Janhvi Kapoor.

"May this year be filled with the best memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so much happiness, success, and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everyone loves you for," Janhvi wrote.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who directed Sara in the upcoming film 'Atrangi Re', posted a cute wish for his 'mastikhor bacha'.

Taking to Instagram, Rai uploaded a video, wherein Sara is seen making funny facial expressions.

Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, turned 26 on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Soha Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Anushka Sharma
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp