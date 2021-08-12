STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut completes shoot for 'Dhaakad'

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, "Dhaakad" features Kangana Ranaut as an officer named Agent Agni.

Published: 12th August 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday finished filming her upcoming spy thriller "Dhaakad" in Budapest.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film features Ranaut as an officer named Agent Agni.

The actor took to Instagram and informed her fans about the last day of her shoot.

"It's a wrap for me. Missing them already #Dhaakad," the 34-year-old actor posted.

Ranaut also shared a video from the sets, where the crew was seen cheering for her post the wrap.

Also featuring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, "Dhaakad" is backed by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

In January, the makers had announced that the film would release theatrically on October 1.

Ranaut is also awaiting the release of multilingual biographical film "Thalaivi", about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and cine star.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad Razneesh Razy Ghai Dhaakad shoot Agent Agni
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp