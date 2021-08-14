Hrithik-Deepika 'Fighter' set for Republic Day 2023 release

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will release on Republic Day (January 26) in 2023, producers Viacom18 Studios announced today. An ode to the Indian Air Force, the film will have Hrithik essaying an ace pilot. Fighter will be directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. It’s been touted as India’s first aerial action franchise.

Speaking about Fighter, director Siddharth Anand had stated, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s vision to be partnering this with me. With this film we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience.” Fighter will be shot across the globe incorporating latest techniques. Hrithik had previously collaborated with Siddharth on Bang Bang and War.