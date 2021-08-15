STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film fraternity extends Independence Day wishes on social media

Social media was graced by posts of eminent film personas like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor as they celebrated India 75th Independence Day.

Published: 15th August 2021

Representational image.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Madhuri Dixit were among other film celebrities who extended greetings to their fans and followers on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared an animated image of the poster of his 1982 patriotic film 'Desh Premee' with the caption, "Svatantrata divas ke anek anek shubhakaamanae, sukh shaanti samriddhi , sada sab svasth rahen, surakshit rahen" (Many many happy independence day. Happiness, peace, prosperity, always. stay healthy stay safe, everyone).

Veteran superstar Dharmendra also took to Twitter and shared a still from one of the patriotic movies that features him wearing an orange safa (headgear). Sharing the picture, he wrote, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY....."

Bollywood's diva Madhuri Dixit also extended Independence Day wishes to her fans on Instagram. She shared a short clip on the photo-sharing platform where she could be heard reciting 'Ae Watan' song and extending the greetings of the special day to everyone. Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote, "Svatantrata divas ki haardik shubhakaamanae".

Sanjay Dutt also tweeted, "Proud to be a part of this glorious Nation. #HappyIndependenceDay"

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor posted a throwback monochrome picture from the first Independence Day of India where Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru- the first PM of the nation could be seen hoisting the national flag.

Sharing the picture, Anil wrote, "A very Happy Independence Day to us all! May our tricolour fly high and touch the sky!"

