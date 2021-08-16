STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arjun Kapoor unveils motion poster of 'Bhoot Police'

Bhoot Police, which is directed by Pawan Kripalani, stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jaaved Jaaferi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Published: 16th August 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor's character Chiraunji from the upcoming film 'Bhoot Police'

Arjun Kapoor's character Chiraunji from the upcoming film 'Bhoot Police'. (Photo | Instagram: @arjunkapoor)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned a year older today, and on the star's birthday, his fans received a sweet surprise.

Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with Saif in 'Bhoot Police', shared the movie's motion poster and trailer's release date in an Instagram post.

Sharing the quirky motion poster of the horror-comedy, Arjun wrote, "Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji. #BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip . Stay tuned!"

The poster features Arjun as Chiraunji and Saif as Vibhooti, two ghostbusters. It shows them setting off on their mission to catch ghosts in their van. They can be seen crossing a jungle that has a spooky atmosphere.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The forthcoming film, which will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The shooting of 'Bhoot Police' began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally.

The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

