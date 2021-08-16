STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif heading to Russia to shoot for 'Tiger 3'

Actor Emraan Hashmi is playing the role of a villain in 'Tiger 3,' the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise.'

Published: 16th August 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' the sequel to the thriller 'Ek Tha Tiger.'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' the sequel to the thriller 'Ek Tha Tiger.'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be heading to Russia on Wednesday to shoot the international leg of their upcoming movie 'Tiger 3'.

The 45-day gruelling schedule, filled with breath-taking action sequences, will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least five international destinations including Austria and Turkey.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Aditya Chopra is flying the cast and crew via a jumbo charter.

"YRF is chartering everyone including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, the entire cast and crew for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules! Team Tiger takes off on 18th August'21! The direction team under Maneesh has prepped for months for this schedule and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly," a source revealed.

"Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn't want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film's visual extravaganza and some never seen before action sequences will be filmed," the source added.

For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise.' Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few weeks ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiselled physique, hinting that it's his new look for 'Tiger 3'.

The upcoming film will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF, which is producing the flick.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp