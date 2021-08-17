STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prachi Desai joins Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Forensic'

Forensic went on floors recently. The film is co-produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films.

Published: 17th August 2021

Actress Prachi Desai (Photo | Twitter/@ItsPrachiDesai)

By Express News Service

Prachi Desai has joined the cast of Forensic. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam release. It stars Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey in the lead.

Forensic went on floors recently. The film is co-produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films. Prachi, who last appeared in the thriller Silence..Can You Hear It?, said, “I am so happy to be a part of (Forensic). Vishal has a very interesting vision and palette for the project.

And I play a part that I have never quite attempted before. It is exciting that writers and directors are penning projects that are so unique. I have always admired Radhika and Vikrant’s work and I am so happy to be working with them. Feeding off each other’s energies while adhering to the vibe of the film and the story is what makes a film great. I can’t wait to get on set and start shooting with them.”
 

