Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl starrer 'Helmet' to release on ZEE5 in September

Backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea's DM Movies, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Aparshakti Khurana. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Social comedy "Helmet", featuring Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl, will be released on ZEE5 on September 3, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

"Helmet" is directed by Satramm Ramani with screenplay and dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

According to a statement from the streamer, "Helmet" is an exploration of small-town naivety and offers "insight into a milieu where even accessing a birth-control device is wrought with multiple social challenges and psychological hang-ups."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said the film is not only entertaining, but also has a strong message attached to it.

"Through the journey of the protagonists, it highlights the problem our country is currently facing and tries to give a solution in a unique and interesting manner. We are sure the audience will have a great laugh, but also take notice of the overall objective that we aim to achieve with this film," Kalra said.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India said "Helmet" is a light-hearted take on a subject that has been "wrapped up in so much ignominy".

"The film wonderfully demonstrates that hilarity is sometimes found in the most unexpected places," Krishnani added.

Morea said he is excited to see how the audience reacts to the films talented ensemble cast and its refreshing storytelling which blends entertainment and a "certain intelligent sensibility".

"Rohan Shankar's dialogues will make you laugh out loud. We can't wait to bring the movie to the digital screens through ZEE5," the producer said.

