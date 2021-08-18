STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bell Bottom' director Ranjit M Tewari on Indira Gandhi's character in the film: We've been extremely responsible

"Bell Bottom" is an 1980s set film is based on a story that follows an undercover RAW agent (Kumar), who is on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

Published: 18th August 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Lara Dutta playing Indira Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom'

Lara Dutta playing Indira Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: All characters in the upcoming spy thriller "Bell Bottom", including that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, have been dealt with maturity, says director Ranjit M Tewari.

The trailer of the film, fronted by Akshay Kumar, made headlines after Lara Dutta's look as Gandhi became viral courtesy prosthetics work by Vikram Gaikwad and his team.

"Bell Bottom" is an 1980s set film is based on a story that follows an undercover RAW agent (Kumar), who is on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

In an interview with PTI, Tewari said the team ensured no "cinematic liberties" were taken with Gandhi's character.

"We have been extremely responsible in writing that character. We didn't think, 'For cinematic liberty, let's do this.' We were sure where we were going with that. The CBFC has also passed it without any cuts."

The director said the film's story required Gandhi's presence and there was no attempt to use her for effect.

"There was no requirement for us to get into a space where unnecessary questions and problems are created. There was no requirement in the script. All characters in the film have been dealt with maturity from our end," the director, who made his debut with the 2017 Farhan Akhtar-led "Lucknow Central", added.

"Bell Bottom", also starring Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, is slated to be released theatrically on Thursday.

It is the first major Hindi film to hit the screens after cinema halls in some parts of the country resumed operations post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tewari said his attempt with the film is to chronicle lives of spies and how they selflessly work for the country.

As a fan of spy films like the Matt Damon starrer "Bourne" series and filmmaker Steven Spielberg's "Munich", the filmmaker was intrigued by the idea of "Bell Bottom".

For the film, Tewari reunited with his "Lucknow Central" writer Aseem Arrora, along with Parveez Shaikh.

The director said it was Arrora who approached him in 2019 for "Bell Bottom" after he read about a real incident in an article and a book.

"I've always been fascinated with the spy world since my childhood because they are the unsung heroes no one knows about. They take so much risk, there's so much happening in the spy world. So, it was extremely interesting for me to tell this story," Tewari said.

What "Bell Bottom" steers clear of, he added, is "manipulation" to evoke nationalist sentiments.

"I make films that come to my heart. So while making it, I didn't think about chest thumping at all. There's no manipulation. I am not manipulating you to feel a high."

"If the character is such, a moment is such that it requires a certain thing, it comes organically. If I have to show tricolour and it is required at that particular time, it will come organically."

"Bell Bottom" marks his first collaboration with Kumar, after assisting on the superstar's 2011 drama "Patiala House".

Talking about the lead star, Tewari said Kumar's contribution towards the film was beyond his capacity as an actor.

"Akshay sir brings in with him tremendous experience. He sat on the script several times, had multiple discussions. He's not trying to do anything beyond the film's world. All his efforts are just to make the script better," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bell Bottom Indira Gandhi Ranjit M Tewari
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp