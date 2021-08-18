Nikkhil Advani's 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' to have Amazon Prime Video premiere next month

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's medical drama series "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" will start streaming on its platform on September 9.

Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, the show aims to pay tribute to the frontline heroes who saved many lives during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

"Mumbai Diaries 26/11" stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

The official Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video shared the announcement poster with the caption, "Whatever it took, they stood tall and united. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, new series, September 9."

According to the streamer, "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city.

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

"The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude," the streamer said in a statement.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the show is directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves.