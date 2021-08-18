STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' goes on floors

Set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, the family drama follows the story of a "dignified struggle of a common man" to win his land back.

Pratik Gandhi

Actor Pratik Gandhi

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Pratik Gandhi's upcoming family drama "Dedh Bigha Zameen" on Wednesday started production in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had directed Gandhi in his breakout series "Scam 1992".

Set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, the family drama follows the story of a "dignified struggle of a common man" to win his land back.

It is being helmed by Pulkit, the director of Rajkummar Rao-starrer series "Bose: Dead or Alive".

The official Twitter handle of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series posted the first look poster of the film.

"Fighting for what's rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi," the tweet read.

Gandhi took to Instagram and posted pictures from the first day of shoot.

"New story, new character and new beginning," the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Mehta wrote on Twitter, "Some of my favourite people are on a mission! Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi."

"Dedh Bigha Zameen" also stars Khushali Kumar, who recently finished shooting for her debut film, a psychological thriller, in which stars alongside R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana.

 

